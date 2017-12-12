Return of Defeated IS Fighters 'Real Threat' to Russia

World | December 12, 2017, Tuesday // 10:12| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Return of Defeated IS Fighters 'Real Threat' to Russia pixabay.com

Former militants from “bandit units” in Syria are now a real threat after the defeat of Islamic State, as many of them may be now planning to return to Russia, the RIA news agency cited the head of Russia’s FSB security service as saying on Tuesday.

The FSB head, Alexander Bortnikov, also told a meeting of Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee the security service had uncovered an underground cell of extremists from Central Asia planning to carry out “terrorist acts” during the New Year and Russia’s 2018 presidential campaign in the Moscow region.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: IS, Islamic state, fighters, Russia, threat
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria