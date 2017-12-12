Promotion: Free Car If Snow Falls on Christmas

A car dealership in Germany offers a car gift if there is snow for Christmas. The only two conditions is the car to be bought from tomorrow until December 24, and the snow to be at least 4 centimeters.

There is no joke - the dealership in the city of Bielefeld promises to recover the money of each customer under these two, simple conditions.

The statistics, however, show that in this northern city most of the time there is no snow during the holiday, but there was a case for snow cover more than 20 centimeters, few years ago.

However, the seller has made his account and has decided to risk.