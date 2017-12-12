The National Council for Tripartite Cooperation Discusses the Minimum Wage Today

The National Council for Tripartite Cooperation will have meeting today to discuss a project to set a new minimum wage for 2018, reported bTV.

The updated mid-term budget forecast for the period 2018-2020 provides an increase in the minimum wage from BGN 460 to BGN 510 from January 1, 2018, to BGN 560 from 1 January 2019 and to BGN 610 from January 1 2020 year.

An amendment on granting and payment of cash unemployment benefits, as well as the Regulation on pensions and social security service, will be also discussed.

The socio-economic partners will also discuss the proposal of the business and trade unions to take urgent measures to overcome the difficult financial situation of the municipal hospitals.