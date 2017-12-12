EU to Israel: Don't Expect Us to Move Embassies
EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini told Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to expect EU states to follow the US in moving embassies to Jerusalem, EUObserver reported.
"The PM mentioned a few times he expected other countries to follow president Trump's decision ... he can keep his expectations for others, but from the European Union member states' side, this move will not come," she said on Monday after a two-hour meeting.
