EU to Israel: Don't Expect Us to Move Embassies

EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini told Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to expect EU states to follow the US in moving embassies to JerusalemEUObserver reported. 


"The PM mentioned a few times he expected other countries to follow president Trump's decision ... he can keep his expectations for others, but from the European Union member states' side, this move will not come," she said on Monday after a two-hour meeting.

