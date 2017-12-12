Bulgarian PM: With Teresa May, We Discussed the Rights of Bulgarians in the UK

''With Teresa May, we discussed the rights of Bulgarians in the UK - those who lived for more than 5 years, those who come to work and learn, so that Brexit does not affect them in any way.'' This is what the Bulgarian Prime Minister has said, according to BGNES.

Asked whether Teresa May had discussed the main international topic, namely Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Borisov commented: "We have always said there are two states. We are both friends of Israel and Palestine. In Jerusalem, processes are yet to develop. The world opinion is quite divided. Rather, I want to convince Europe during the European Presidency that the development of the Western Balkans is very important.''

The prime minister said he expects London's support for the integration of countries in the region. In their words, their inclusion in the family of democratic values is the greatest guarantee for successful, secure and peaceful development on the European continent. "People in this region expect us to show them that Europe thinks about them," Borisov said.

In the field of security, Bulgaria and the United Kingdom will continue to share their mutual interest in tackling challenges such as terrorism, organized crime, illegal migration, human trafficking, cybercrime. Good coordination and established traditions in the joint work of the special services of Bulgaria and Great Britain will continue after Brexit was guaranteed at meetings of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov at MI 5 and at Home Office in London.