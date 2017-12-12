The Major breakdown in the Heating System has Already been Repaired

Society | December 12, 2017, Tuesday // 09:41| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Major breakdown in the Heating System has Already been Repaired pixabay.com

The major breakdown, which left tens of thousands of Sofia citizens without heating and hot water, has already been repaired, reported BGNES.

Only the finishing works are left, where the employees of "Toplofikatsia" have to change urgently a burst pipe, bTV announced.

After spending the cold night, this morning, some of the affected neighborhoods like ''Gotse Delchev'' have hot water and people are waiting for the heating. If the temperature in the classrooms is below 16 degrees, students will have the so-called ''wooden vacation''. If it is between 16 and 20, the hours will be reduced. 

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: heating system, Toplofikatsia, hot water, repair
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria