The Major breakdown in the Heating System has Already been Repaired

The major breakdown, which left tens of thousands of Sofia citizens without heating and hot water, has already been repaired, reported BGNES.

Only the finishing works are left, where the employees of "Toplofikatsia" have to change urgently a burst pipe, bTV announced.



After spending the cold night, this morning, some of the affected neighborhoods like ''Gotse Delchev'' have hot water and people are waiting for the heating. If the temperature in the classrooms is below 16 degrees, students will have the so-called ''wooden vacation''. If it is between 16 and 20, the hours will be reduced.