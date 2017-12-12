Viet Nam News: Bulgarian Wines to be Presented in Hà Nội

A festival will be organised in Hà Nội with the aim of introducing Bulgarian wine to Asia. The special beverage holds a significant place in Bulgarian culture, habits and traditions, Vietnam News reported.



The Taste of Bulgarian Wine Association and the Bulgarian Embassy in Hà Nội have worked together to organise the event for the first time in Việt Nam.



After the first Bulgarian Kingdom was established, wine soon became an important part of Bulgarian culture, according to Daniel Dobrev, from the Economic and Trade Office of the Republic of Bulgaria in Việt Nam

.

Almost all ancient artefacts found in modern day Bulgarian territory are associated with wine consumption.



“Due to globalisation, a lot of foreign investors, wine lovers and sommeliers are interested in Bulgarian wineries with local varieties of grapes, ancient technology and traditional recipes.”



“We know that Bulgarian wine is unique. Over the past 10 years, our wines are becoming more and more popular, winning numerous awards around the world.”



The event aims to introduce the taste of Bulgaria to the Asian market and become the leading supplier of high-quality Bulgarian wines with origin and quality guaranteed. Through the exhibition, Bulgarian enterprises want to establish long-lasting partnerships with Vietnamese counterparts.



Exhibitors attending the event have more than 150 years of experience in exporting to Europe and Russia. They will introduce various products, especially selected for the taste and needs of the Asian market.



The unique wine tasting and exhibition will take place at Heritage Coffee and Restaurant, 19 Hoàng Diệu Street, Hà Nội, on December 15-17, from 12am to 7pm. — VNS