NIMH: Mostly Sunny with Maximum Temperatures of 10-15°C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 12, 2017, Tuesday // 09:31| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
In the west of Danube Plain and in some areas of the Upper Thracian Plain, there will be low clouds or fog, with slightly lower day temperatures.
The weather will be mostly sunny today, with high scattered clouds. There will be light, in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate southwestern wind.
In the west of Danube Plain and in some areas of the Upper Thracian Plain, there will be low clouds or fog, with slightly lower day temperatures.
In the rest of the country, the maximum temperatures will range between 10°C and 15°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.
- » 3.9 on Richter is Registered in Vrancea
- » "Siberian" Cold Gripped Eastern Turkey
- » Free Public Transport and More Expensive ''Blue Zone'' - Among the Measures to Reduce Air Pollution in Sofia
- » A Strong Earthquake Shook Iran
- » Hundreds of Thousands of Households in Western Europe were Left Without Electricity due to Snowstorms
- » The Airport in Brussels is Temporarily Shut Down Because of the Heavy Snowfall
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)