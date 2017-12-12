NIMH: Mostly Sunny with Maximum Temperatures of 10-15°C

The weather will be mostly sunny today, with high scattered clouds. There will be light, in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate southwestern wind.

In the west of Danube Plain and in some areas of the Upper Thracian Plain, there will be low clouds or fog, with slightly lower day temperatures.



In the rest of the country, the maximum temperatures will range between 10°C and 15°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.