Over 340,000 are the registered weapons in Bulgaria, Deputy Chief Prosecutor Asya Petrova told Nova TV.

These weapons are for self-defense, not for hunting, she specified. Holding a self-defense weapon is a last resort, she says. She pointed out that after checks more than six thousand weapons will be seized.

She also commented on the dangerous dams in the country. Inspections are ordered, and there are new signals from citizens who worry about their lives and urge the prosecution to take measures and put pressure on controlling powers, the deputy chief prosecutor said.