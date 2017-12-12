Trump has Demanded Immigration Reform after the NY Terrorist Attempt

An urgent reform of the immigration system in the United States has demanded President Donald Trump after yesterday's attempted terrorist act in New York, reports mediapool.

Trump called the attack "attempted mass murder" and explained that the detainee had entered the United States thanks to the visa-collection system for some immigrants, known as "chain migration". According to the president, this system is incompatible with national security because it "gives access to the country to too many dangerous and unchecked people."

A 27-year-old man of Bangladesh origin exploded an idle bomb at the busiest bus station in Manhattan. There were no victims, but five people suffered. Perpetrator Akayed Ullah was detained. He told the authorities he acted under the influence of "Islamic state." In his testimony, Ullah said the attack was a vengeance to Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip, the CNN reported.

The man arrived in the US under the immigration program based on family relationships with other residents in the country.