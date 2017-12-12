Putin Stopped by at his "Friend" Erdogan on his Return from the Middle East

Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Turkey on a return trip from Syria and Egypt in the Middle East, reports sega.

He discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the exacerbation of tension in the Middle East after US President Donald Trump acknowledged Israel as the capital city of Israel, as well as the normalization of the situation in Syria. The two described Trump as "destabilizing".

Putin told reporters he was pleased with the meeting with Erdogan, whom he called "friend." He specified that "key issues of bilateral co-operation, including the implementation of strategic commercial, economic and military-technical projects, were discussed". They also spoke about holding the Congress of the Syrian National Dialogue in early 2018.

"I will not hide that in my day's visit to Syria I have talked extensively with President Assad on this issue," Putin said.

At his joint press conference with Putin in Ankara, Erdogan said they had discussed a number of regional issues and, in the first place, the situation surrounding Jerusalem. Putin added that, according to both sides, the decision by US President Donald Trump to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem "does not help to settle the situation in the Middle East but, on the contrary, destabilizes the already complicated situation in the region." Erdogan said work on the contract for delivery of Turkey's C-400 Russian anti-missile systems will end in a week. Putin added that he does not rule out further liberalization of bilateral trade.