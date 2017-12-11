Boyko Borissov and Theresa May Discussed Cooperation on Migration and Security
Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met his British counterpart Theresa May on Monday.
The two discussed cooperation on migration and security. Highly appreciated was the interaction between the special services of Bulgaria and the UK, reported bTV.
Borisov said he expects London's support for the integration of Western Balkan countries. In their words, their inclusion in the family of democratic values is the greatest guarantee for successful, secure and peaceful development on the European continent. "People in this region expect to show them that Europe thinks about them," the Bulgarian Prime Minister said.
''We leave the EU, but not Europe'', Prime Minister Theresa May said. She pointed out that, as a former British Interior Minister, she can assess the efforts made by Bulgaria in the process of tackling the migrant crisis in Europe and the fight against serious crime.
"That is why I thank you and Bulgaria for the help you have given us in our common fight against organized crime, terrorism and trafficking in human beings," Theresa May said.
- » In the Industrial Zone of Burgas over 50 Million Leva have Been Invested.
- » UN: 1300 Refugees Blocked in Libya must be Admitted to Other Countries
- » More than 60% of the Companies will Give out Bonuses for Christmas
- » In the Period January - October 2017 Bulgarian Exports to 3rd Countries Increased by 15.9%
- » The EU Gives EUR 355 Million to Start-up Companies in Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria Signs Deal to Invest in Iran's Solar Energy Projects