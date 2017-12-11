Boyko Borissov and Theresa May Discussed Cooperation on Migration and Security

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met his British counterpart Theresa May on Monday.



The two discussed cooperation on migration and security. Highly appreciated was the interaction between the special services of Bulgaria and the UK, reported bTV.

Borisov said he expects London's support for the integration of Western Balkan countries. In their words, their inclusion in the family of democratic values ​​is the greatest guarantee for successful, secure and peaceful development on the European continent. "People in this region expect to show them that Europe thinks about them," the Bulgarian Prime Minister said.

''We leave the EU, but not Europe'', Prime Minister Theresa May said. She pointed out that, as a former British Interior Minister, she can assess the efforts made by Bulgaria in the process of tackling the migrant crisis in Europe and the fight against serious crime.

"That is why I thank you and Bulgaria for the help you have given us in our common fight against organized crime, terrorism and trafficking in human beings," Theresa May said.