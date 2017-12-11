In the Industrial Zone of Burgas over 50 Million Leva have Been Invested.

Investments in the Burgas Industrial Area exceed BGN 50 mln, with already 80% of the land occupied. This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Economy Alexander Manolev during a business forum in the seaside.

The Industrial Zone in Burgas is managed by a joint venture between the municipality and the National Industrial Zone, which is under the Ministry of Economy. It covers an area of ​​238 decares on the beach. The proposed plots for development of production and services are from 2 to 30 decares. According to the statistics the Investment Promotion Act, 5 projects with a total value of nearly 140 million have been implemented or are in the last years in the zone, Manolev said.

According to him, the jobs revealed are more than 400. Burgas region is among the leaders in the European funds, said Deputy Minister of Economy. According to him, the value of the amounts paid to the beneficiaries under the Operational Programs in the area reached nearly 900 million leva, or 1434 leva per person. "The business is also actively looking for opportunities to modernize its production capacities through the European grant, with over 24 million BGN under the Operational Program" Innovation and Competitiveness ", concluded Manolev on the territory of the region.

