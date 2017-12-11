Doctors are Protesting - This Time in Lovech

Doctors from the Lovech Hospital "Prof. Dr. P. Stoyanov" came out in a protest, reports dnesbg.

They have sent a declaration requesting payment of their salaries for three months to the National Assembly, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, the government and the Ministry of Health.

The document was signed by almost all heads of wards, as well as by most doctors and nurses, Standard reported.

The medics plan to strike 1 hour between 12 and 13 hours if they do not get their wages for September, October and November until Wednesday.

If no staff remuneration is paid within three days and no serious action is taken to stabilize the hospital's financial condition, effective protest actions will also be taken.

That is, if there is no positive development until Wednesday, doctors will stop working from the morning of Thursday.