Russia will Build the First Nuclear Power Plant in Egypt

Egypt and Russia signed a contract to build the first nuclear power plant in the North African country. This happened during a visit to the Russian side of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The NPP's construction contract was signed at a ceremony on state television, attended by Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil el-Sisi, AFP reported.

Signatures were made by the head of Russia's state-owned company Rosatom Alexei Lichachov and the Egyptian energy minister Mohamed Shaker.

The two countries signed in November 2015 two agreements under which Russia would finance and build a nuclear power plant with four reactors of 1200 megawatts. According to Egyptian media, the Dhaba site will cost 30 billion dollars.

During the visit, it was also clear that investments to create a Russian industrial zone in Egypt could reach $ 7 billion.

In addition, Russia and Egypt agreed to exchange intelligence between the two countries' counter-terrorism counter-terrorism services.

Expert.bg