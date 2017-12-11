100 Bulgarians are in Frankfurt without transportation to Sofia due to canceled flight. Wiz Air Airplane was scheduled to take off on December 10 at 15:40 from Frankfurt am Main to Sofia.

After a telephone conversation with the Bulgarian consul in Frankfurt Stefan Dimitrov, Bulgarian citizens were transported from the airport and accommodated in hotels in a radius of about 40 km.

According to information from the Bulgarian mission, the cost of accommodation was taken over by the airline, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

However, passengers will now be transported from the hotels to Frankfurt am Main. A Wizz Air plane is expected to take off with part of them at 15:40 to Sofia.

Passengers who are not able to fly on this flight will be able to look for a return to Bulgaria by direct Lufthansa flight later today or with another two stop flight.

The Bulgarian Consulate in Frankfurt is in constant contact with the Bulgarian citizens, informing them that some of them have already found an alternative way of transport to Sofia.

For assistance, citizens can turn to the Frankfurt Consulate General's on-call phones: ++ 49 69 509 278 13 10.