Bulgarians will Spend up to 24% of their Monthly Income for Christmas Gifts

Bulgarian households will spend up to 24% of the monthly income for Christmas gifts. This is the study of the Christmas Barometer 2017 by Feratum Group. By this indicator, Bulgaria is ranked fifth among the countries participating in the survey, which are 20.

Mexico is the country where people will spend the most money for Christmas (up to 34.6%) on household income for gifts. It is followed by Romania (31.9%), Spain (29.6%) and Brazil (28.2%). New Zealand and Australia are also in the top charts - households on both sides allocate 22% - 23% of their monthly salary for the holidays.

The absolute opposite is Croatia (14.4%), Norway (13.4%), Finland (12.3%) and the Netherlands (11.8%), who will keep their position last year as the least spending countries on Christmas holidays.

17.5% of all survey participants put clothes on the top of the gift list, making them the most popular type of present this Christmas. Toys and games (13.7%), sweets (12%) and consumer electronics (9.1%) are other popular gifts for giving and receiving. Bulgarian households also put their clothes first in their list of gifts (17%), followed by electronics and toys.