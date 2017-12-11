Prime Minister Boyko Borisov met with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, reported BGNES.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Krasen Kralev participated in the meeting. The main focus of the conversation was the deepening of the good communication with UEFA and FIFA in the interest of the development of Bulgarian football.

The sports facilities and stadiums at our disposal were presented to Ceferin and it was emphasized that the government considered the construction of sports infrastructure as a prerequisite for the development of the children's and the professional football.

Alexander Ceferin thanked Prime Minister Borisov for the government's help in providing a ground for building the BFS base on the territory of Boyana Residence, which, in his words, is a unique facility on a European scale. He invited Prime Minister Boyko Borisov to be the official guest of the final Champions League meeting in May 2018.

The meeting was also attended by UEFA National Association Director Zoran Lackovic, BFP President and Vice-Presidents Borislav Mihaylov, Atanas Furnadjiev and Mihail Kasabov.