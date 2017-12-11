Head of State Will Take Part in the Summit "One planet", Dedicated to Climate Change

Bulgaria: Head of State Will Take Part in the Summit "One planet", Dedicated to Climate Change

Head of State Rumen Radev will take part in the summit "One planet", dedicated to climate change, which will be held on December 12 in Paris, reported BGNES. 

The Bulgarian President will present our country to the high-level forum at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and World Bank President Jim Yong Kim.

The World Summit on Climate Change in Paris aims to make progress in the implementation of the 2015 Paris climate agreement arrangements.

 Discussions on climate change will be held in front of 2000 representatives of public institutions, international and non-governmental organizations, and civil society. On Dec. 11, President Rumen Radev will take part in the official reception of Michael Bloomberg for the Heads of Delegations attending the Paris Climate Summit.

Rumen Radev, Paris, climate change
