Ludogorets Faces Milan in the 1/16-finals of the Europa League

Ludogorets faces European Grand Milan in the 1/16-final of the Europa League Cup. This became clear from the Nion draw today. At the first meeting, on February 15, 2018, the Bulgarian champion will host and the rematch is on 22 February at San Siro. Here are all matches:

Borussia (Dortmund) - Atalanta
Nice - Lokomotiv (Moscow)
Copenhagen - Atletico Madrid
Spartak (Moscow) - Athletic Bilbao
AEK (Athens) - Dynamo (Kiev)
Celtic - Zenit
Napoli - RB (Leipzig)
Red Star - CSKA (Moscow)
Lyon - Villarreal
Real Sociedad - Salzburg
Partizan - Victoria (Pilzen)
FCSB (Steaua) - Lazio
Ludogorets - Milan
Astana - Sporting (Lisbon)
Östersund - Arsenal
Olympic (Marseille) - Braga

