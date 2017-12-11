Geminids meteors peak December 13-14

Society | December 11, 2017, Monday // 14:16| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Geminids meteors peak December 13-14 Bulgarian Academy of Science

The night of 13 December 14 is the best time to watch the meteor stream "Geminids''. 

The astronomers from ROGEN and the Department of Astronomy at Sofia University expect to observe up to 120 meteors per hour.

The Geminid meteor shower can be annually observed between December 4 and December 16, with its peak activity being around December 14. The shower owes its name to the constellation Gemini from where the meteors seem to emerge from in the sky.

Unlike most other meteor showers, the Geminids are associated not with a comet but with an asteroid: the 3200 Phaethon. The asteroid takes about 1.4 years to orbit around the Sun.

The Geminids are considered to be one of the more spectacular meteor shower during a year, with the possibility of sighting around 120 meteors per hour at its peak.

Just know that – although this is one of the only showers you can successfully watch in the (late) evening – the best viewing hours are typically around 2 a.m., no matter where you are on Earth. 

 

 

timeanddate.com

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: meteor stream, Geminids, falling stars
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria