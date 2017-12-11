Geminids meteors peak December 13-14

The night of 13 December 14 is the best time to watch the meteor stream "Geminids''.

The astronomers from ROGEN and the Department of Astronomy at Sofia University expect to observe up to 120 meteors per hour.





The Geminid meteor shower can be annually observed between December 4 and December 16, with its peak activity being around December 14. The shower owes its name to the constellation Gemini from where the meteors seem to emerge from in the sky.

Unlike most other meteor showers, the Geminids are associated not with a comet but with an asteroid: the 3200 Phaethon. The asteroid takes about 1.4 years to orbit around the Sun.

The Geminids are considered to be one of the more spectacular meteor shower during a year, with the possibility of sighting around 120 meteors per hour at its peak.

Just know that – although this is one of the only showers you can successfully watch in the (late) evening – the best viewing hours are typically around 2 a.m., no matter where you are on Earth.

timeanddate.com