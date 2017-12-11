Russian Troops Withdraw from Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the withdrawal of his subordinate troops from Syria. He announced his decision during a surprise visit to the airbase, Khomeyim, reports RT.

In front of the military, Putin stressed that Russian forces and the Syrian government army "defeated one of the most tough international terrorists" within two years.

He pointed out that there will be Russian forces in the Khomeyim and the Tartus naval base, and new blows will be triggered by a re-activation of the extremists.

A few days ago, the Iraqi government declared victory in its war with jihadists.