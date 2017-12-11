Russian Troops Withdraw from Syria

World | December 11, 2017, Monday // 14:23| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Russian Troops Withdraw from Syria Source: Twitter

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the withdrawal of his subordinate troops from Syria. He announced his decision during a surprise visit to the airbase, Khomeyim, reports RT.

In front of the military, Putin stressed that Russian forces and the Syrian government army "defeated one of the most tough international terrorists" within two years.

He pointed out that there will be Russian forces in the Khomeyim and the Tartus naval base, and new blows will be triggered by a re-activation of the extremists.

A few days ago, the Iraqi government declared victory in its war with jihadists.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, withdraw, troops, Syria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria