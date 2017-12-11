In the Period January - October 2017 Bulgarian Exports to 3rd Countries Increased by 15.9%

In the period January - October 2017 Bulgarian exports to third countries increased by 15.9% in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year and amounted to 14 762.5 Million BGN. Main trade partners of Bulgaria were Turkey, the Russian Federation, China, Serbia, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and the United States which accounted for 52.0% of the exports to non EU countries. In October 2017 Bulgarian exports to third countries grew by 22.6% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to 1 719.5 Billion BGN.

This us according to data by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

In the period January - October 2017 in the exports of Bulgaria to third countries distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification the largest growths compared to the same period of 2016 were recorded in the sections ‘Manufactured goods classified chiefly by material’ 2 (52.8%) and ‘Miscellaneous manufactured articles’ 1 (29.9%). Fall was reported in sections ‘Food and live animals’ (7.5%) and ‘Mineral fuel, lubricants and related materials’ (7.2%). Bulgarian imports from third countries in the period January - October 2017 increased by 24.4% in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year and added up to 17 444.3 Million BGN (at CIF prices). The largest amounts were reported for the goods imported from the Russian Federation, Turkey, China and Serbia. In October 2017 Bulgarian imports from third countries grew by 19.8% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to 1 892.3 Billion BGN.

In the period January - October 2017 in the imports of Bulgaria from third countries distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification the largest growths compared to the same period of 2016 were recorded in the sections ‘Crude materials, inedible (except fuel)’ 3 (57.5%) and ‘Animals and vegetable oils, fats and waxes’ (47.8%).

The foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB - import CIF) with third countries in the period January - October 2017 was negative and added up to 2 681.8 Million BGN . The trade balance at FOB/FOB prices (after elimination of transport and insurance costs on imports) was also negative and amounted to 1 445.3 Million BGN. In October 2017 the foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB - import CIF) with third countries was negative and amounted to 172.8 Million BGN. Bulgarian trade with third countries and EU - total In the period January - October 2017 the value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 43 512.5 Million BGN and in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year the exports increased by 12.5%. In October 2017 the total exports added up to 4 926.7 Billion BGN and grew by 14.5% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

The total value of all the goods imported in the country in the period January - October 2017 amounted to 48 255.6 Million BGN (at CIF prices), or by 15.4% more than the same period of 2016.

In October 2017 the total imports increased by 12.3% compared to the same month of the previous year and added up to 5 425.5 Billion BGN.