Hundreds of Thousands of Households in Western Europe were Left Without Electricity due to Snowstorms

Bulgaria: Hundreds of Thousands of Households in Western Europe were Left Without Electricity due to Snowstorms Source: Twitter

Hundreds of thousands of households in Western Europe were left without electricity because of the snowstorms that caused transport chaos in places in the UK and Germany, reports bTV. 

In most countries, the weather is quite dynamic and there are warnings of a dangerous weather in many places, the bTV weatherman reported.

Strong snowfalls in the UK have canceled flights, closed schools, and made it difficult to drive. There were serious concerns about holding the football matches yesterday. The snow cover is about 30 cm. The situation will be normalized in the next few hours because snowfall will stop.

In the other western European countries today there will be intense rainfall, in eastern Europe - snow.

After the cold and windy weather in our country, however, warming starts today. There will be a lot of sun and relatively high temperatures, and in the next days the maximum ​​will be between 10 and 15 degrees.

