The Military Ministry will Pay BGN 81 Million for the Repair of 15 MiGs

December 11, 2017, Monday
Bulgaria: The Military Ministry will Pay BGN 81 Million for the Repair of 15 MiGs Source: Pixabay

The Ministry of Defense will pay BGN 81 million to repair 15 MiG-29 fighter jets of the Russian Air Force Corporation MiG. This shows information on the website of the Public Procurement Agency.

The term "integrated logistics support" is 4 years, and the repair must restore the airworthiness of the aircraft and provide no less than 50 percent residual inter-repair resource of the moment equipment.

