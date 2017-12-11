The Military Ministry will Pay BGN 81 Million for the Repair of 15 MiGs
Source: Pixabay
Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Ministry of Defense will pay BGN 81 million to repair 15 MiG-29 fighter jets of the Russian Air Force Corporation MiG. This shows information on the website of the Public Procurement Agency.
The term "integrated logistics support" is 4 years, and the repair must restore the airworthiness of the aircraft and provide no less than 50 percent residual inter-repair resource of the moment equipment.
- » Washington, Seoul and Tokyo Begin Two-day Joint Military Exercises
- » Poland: The Cost of the Patriot Missile Defense System is Unacceptable to us
- » The National Security Strategy: Cyber Defence and Modernization of the Army
- » US and South Korean Planes Bombed a Polygon near the DPRK
- » Finland Suspects Russian Aircraft Violated Airspace
- » Chairman of the Military Committee Commends Bulgaria For Being a Reliable Ally
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)