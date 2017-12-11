The Airport in Brussels is Temporarily Shut Down Because of the Heavy Snowfall

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 11, 2017, Monday // 13:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Airport in Brussels is Temporarily Shut Down Because of the Heavy Snowfall Source: Twitter

Brussels Airport Zaventem stopped working today because of heavy snowfall. No take-off and landing of planes are currently in service, the airport said, BNT reports. 

It is expected that the flights will be resumed after the cleansing of the platform and the slopes. Strong snow has fallen over Belgium since yesterday and has been the cause of the delay of many flights. This morning, the take-off of many machines was delayed, and arrivals were waiting in the sky or being redirected to other airports.

Road services report today that a new record of congestion in the country - over 1,000 kilometers. Although the snow cover is only about two centimeters long and melts, the road maintenance services fail to cope.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Brussels, airport, closed, snowfall
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria