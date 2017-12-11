The EU Gives EUR 355 Million to Start-up Companies in Bulgaria

Bulgaria: The EU Gives EUR 355 Million to Start-up Companies in Bulgaria Source: Pixabay

€ 355 million will come from Europe for the development of start-ups, small and medium-sized companies in Bulgaria. The total attracted resource, which includes additional private investments, could reach a billion and a half euros, BT said.

For projects over EUR 15 million, it should be applied to the European Investment Bank. Small and medium start-ups can now be supported by the European Investment Advisory Center.

