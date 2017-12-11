Borussia Dortmund Changed Coach after Eighth Game without Victory
The nerves of the Borussia leadership failed and yesterday morning coach Peter Bosch was released. In the last eight games of the Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund has 3 draws and 5 losses. The last blow was in the Saturday game against Werder - 1:2 loss. The defeat brought down the club to the seventh place - below the European tournament area.
Dutch coach Bosch replacement was surprising - Peter Schooger, who was fired from Cologne last week because this season the team had 3 draws and 11 losses the team is the last. Schooger's post was then taken over by Stephan Ruttenbeck.
