Bulgaria: Borussia Dortmund Changed Coach after Eighth Game without Victory Source: Twitter

The nerves of the Borussia leadership failed and yesterday morning coach Peter Bosch was released. In the last eight games of the Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund has 3 draws and 5 losses. The last blow was in the Saturday game against Werder - 1:2 loss. The defeat brought down the club to the seventh place - below the European tournament area.

Dutch coach Bosch replacement was surprising - Peter Schooger, who was fired from Cologne last week because this season the team had 3 draws and 11 losses the team is the last. Schooger's post was then taken over by Stephan Ruttenbeck. 

