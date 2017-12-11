Protest "Future for Bansko Municipality" Closes Main Road E-79 on Wednesday
Society | December 11, 2017, Monday // 12:34| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
"Future for Bansko Municipality" warned that thew will close the main road E-79 on Wednesday in support of the construction of a second cabin line in the resort. This was reported on the Facebook of the association.
Recently the mayor of Bansko Georgi Ikonomov did not exclude the protests of the people from the city to move to the capital.
