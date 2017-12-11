Google Maps will Soon Indicate When it's Time to Get off the Bus or Train

US Internet giant Google is about to release a small but significant update to its Google Maps cartographic service that will provide real-time guidance and notifications during a trip, Tech Crunch writes.

The idea is to provide timely information as you move to a specific goal.

Updates will appear in the Google Maps app, and even more importantly, they will also be visible when the phone is locked.

To get started, you need to enter where you want to go, and then you can choose a "Start" button that will appear at the bottom of the screen. After that, live updates will begin to appear while you are walking or riding in public transport.

The goal is Google Maps to tell you important things like when to get off the bus and if your train is near your final stop, so you have time to prepare. These features will be particularly useful when traveling to a new location or when you are on a long journey and can fall asleep.

Lock screen notifications are also new, they are interactive and can be scrolled while you are still moving.

Tech Crunch expects these improvements to be released soon.