Fire Destroys Pagoda Believed to be Tallest in Asia

Asia's highest wooden Buddhist pagoda burned down completely in Sichuan province, Chinese newspaper Zhinmin Jibbao reports.

"The 16-storey wooden tower, known as the highest in Asia, burned down and was completely destroyed in a monastery in the northwestern part of Sichuan province," the paper writes.

According to the newspaper, there are no injured people in the fire, the authorities are investigating the case. The temple was built in the period of the Dynasty Min / XIV-XVII century /. In 2008, a severe earthquake hit the pagoda, with repairs being carried out during the fire.