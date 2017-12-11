Eurostat: The Bulgarian Spends more on his Car than on his Home

The Bulgarian spends more on the maintenance of his car than for household. This shows data from a Eurostat analysis of the total consumer spending on furniture, household appliances and common household maintenance in the EU in 2016. According to European statistics, Bulgarians spend about 7.6 per cent of their total costs for their cars (compared to EU average of 6.3%), while for housekeeping, home appliances and furniture purchases only 5% of the same costs (with an average EU figure of 5.5%).

In 2016, the average total household consumption in Bulgaria was about 11,000 leva, according to NSI data. For furnishing, home maintenance (without consumables such as heating and water) or buying various home appliances - the Bulgarian household has spent an average of about 400 levs and the average cost per person was about 175 leva.

Meanwhile, the cost of transport for a household in Bulgaria was over BGN 700, or an average of about 320 levs per person, according to the Institute's data.

According to them, last year nearly one hundred percent of Bulgarians had a TV set, a refrigerator or a freezer, a washing machine or a mobile phone. Few more than half of Bulgarians (52 percent) had computers plus the Internet, and about 35 percent of households in our country owned air conditioning.

Only 50 percent of households, however, had a private car. For the car a Bulgarian family could afford to buy an average of about 300 liters of fuel per year of their total costs, according to the statistics, without counting the cost of repairing or securing the car with different insurances.