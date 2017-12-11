Hundreds of Romanians are Blocked at a London Airport due to Snowfall

December 11, 2017, Monday
Bulgaria: Hundreds of Romanians are Blocked at a London Airport due to Snowfall Source: Twitter

Several hundred Romanians were blocked on Sunday at London Luton Airport due to unfavorable weather conditions, Romanian newspapers reported today.

Since British airports do not have snowmobiles, relying on the fact that on the archipelago is expected rain and not snow, several snowflakes have created chaos in air traffic, according to Romania Libera.

