NIMH: Mostly Sunny with Maximum Temperatures of 7-12°
pixabay.com
The weather will be mostly sunny today. The wind will blow from southwest. It will be light, in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.
Day temperatures will rise, with maximum ones reaching between 7°C and 12°C.
