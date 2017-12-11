Bus Caught on Fire on the Boulevard "Tsarigradsko Shose"

Bus caught on fire on Tsarigradsko shosse Blvd in the area of ​​the former Pliska hotel, the press center of the Ministry of Interior announced. The report of the incident occurred shortly after 10am.

According to the initial data, the public transport bus from line 204 caught on fire while on the move. The fire occurred in the engine compartment. Timely, passengers were taken out of the bus and no one was injured. On site are fire and police teams. The fire was extinguished immediately, action is taken for putting the vehicle out of the road. Until then, the movement around the area is difficult. Road policemen are in place and regulate the flow of traffic.