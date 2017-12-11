Kosovo Expexts to Have Final Peace Treaty with Serbia by the End of 2018

Kosovo's First Deputy Speaker and Foreign Minister, Behgjet Isa Pacolli, said he expects to have a final peace treaty with Serbia by the end of 2018.

In a broadcast of Kosovo state television, he announced that next month the dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade will be conducted with greater intensity.

In 2018 we will end the dialogue. I am optimistic that the dialogue will end with a peace treaty between Kosovo and Serbia. This treaty is necessary for both Kosovo and Serbia and for the future of the peoples of the whole region, Pacolli said.

