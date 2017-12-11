UNICEF Called for Greater Access for Children to the Internet

Bulgaria: UNICEF Called for Greater Access for Children to the Internet

UN Children's Fund - UNICEF - urged to expand children's access to the Internet, mediapool announced.

According to the organization, the largest access to the network is now available to young people between the ages of 14 and 25, mostly in Europe and the United States. In Africa, three out of five young people do not have Internet access, reports a UNICEF report. The document calls for these inequalities to be overcome and measures to be taken to ensure that children are protected from the dangers of the digital world.

