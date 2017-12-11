Older People Should Play Video Games
Canadian scientists have found that video games improve memory and brain activity in elderly people, Life magazine said.
For the study, 33 people aged 55 to 75 were selected. They were divided into three groups on equal terms - the participants in the first played the Super Mario video game, in the second played the piano, and in the third did not do any entertainment activities.
Scientists at the University of Montreal have measured the amount of gray matter several times in different parts of the brain responsible for memory, decisions and planning, and coordination and balance.
It turned out that in the old people who played Super Mario, the amount of gray matter in the hippocampus increased and memory improved. Those who played the piano had progress in planning and decision-making, and in the others who did not engage in such activities, the gray matter had diminished.
