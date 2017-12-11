Washington, Seoul and Tokyo Begin Two-day Joint Military Exercises

US, South Korean and Japanese forces have begun joint military exercises, the South Korean army said, quoted by the France press.

On November 29, North Korea conducted an intercontinental ballistic missile test, according to Pyongyang, capable of transferring a war effort to a random spot in the United States, and the North Korean leader said his country was already a nuclear state in the full sense of the word.

The two-day maneuvers are the sixth of this type since June 2016. They are along the Korean Peninsula and Japan, the South Korean Ministry of Defense said. In the doctrine, warships equipped with the IGIS on each of the three countries will simulate detection and tracking of North Korean ballistic missiles and exchange information, a message from the ministry said. Two American warships and one South Korean and Japanese will participate in the teachings. Last week, the United States and South Korea have carried out their largest common aerial exercises so far.