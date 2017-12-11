Nearly 6,000 Jihadists from the Islamic State may Return to Africa

World | December 11, 2017, Monday // 10:49| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Nearly 6,000 Jihadists from the Islamic State may Return to Africa Source: Twitter

Nearly 6,000 Africans who participated in Middle East fights may return to Africa, warned African Union (AU) Peace and Security Commissioner, Smail Shergi, quoted by the France press.

According to data among the 30,000 foreigners who joined the terrorist group in the Middle East, there are 6,000 African fighters, Shergi said in a meeting in the Algerian town of Oran, devoted to the fight against terrorism. "The return of these people to Africa raises serious threats to security and stability, and requires certain actions and enhanced cooperation between African countries," the commissioner said, and urged the parties to prepare to deal with these circumstances. He urged them to exchange intelligence about the returning jihadists after the defeat of ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Islamic state, jihadists, return, Africa
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria