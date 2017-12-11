Nearly 6,000 Jihadists from the Islamic State may Return to Africa
Nearly 6,000 Africans who participated in Middle East fights may return to Africa, warned African Union (AU) Peace and Security Commissioner, Smail Shergi, quoted by the France press.
According to data among the 30,000 foreigners who joined the terrorist group in the Middle East, there are 6,000 African fighters, Shergi said in a meeting in the Algerian town of Oran, devoted to the fight against terrorism. "The return of these people to Africa raises serious threats to security and stability, and requires certain actions and enhanced cooperation between African countries," the commissioner said, and urged the parties to prepare to deal with these circumstances. He urged them to exchange intelligence about the returning jihadists after the defeat of ISIS in Iraq and Syria.
