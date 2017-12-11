Champions League Draw, Round of 16

What is it?

This is the draw for the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

When is it?

The draw will take place on Monday, December 11, 2017.

What time is kick-off?

The balls will be drawn at 11pm (GMT) in Nyon, Switzerland. You can follow all the action right here when this page turns into our live blog.

Which English teams are involved?

All five Premier League sides that entered European football's elite competition advanced through the group stage. That means Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham will all take place in the last-16 draw.

Chelsea were the only English team to make it through as runners-up, with the other four sides all topping their group.

Here is the full list of the 32 teams who will go into the pot:

Group winners: Barcelona, Besiktas, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Roma, Tottenham Hotspur.

Runners-up: Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Basel, Porto, Juventus, Real Madrid, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk.

How does the draw work?

Two seeding pots will be formed: one consisting of group winners and the other of runners-up.

No team can play a club from their initial Champions League group or any side from their own country.

Seeded group winners will be away in the round of 16 first legs on 13/14 and 20/21 February and at home in the return matches on 6/7 and 13/14 March.

Who can the Premier League sides face?

Chelsea: Barcelona, Besiktas, Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool: Bayern Munich, Basel, Porto, Juventus, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk.

Manchester City: Bayern Munich, Basel, Porto, Juventus, Real Madrid, Sevilla.

Manchester United: Bayern Munich, Porto, Juventus, Real Madrid, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk.

Tottenham : Bayern Munich, Basel, Porto, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk.

