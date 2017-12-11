Prime Minister Boyko Borisov Will be on a Working Visit to London Today
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will be on a working visit to London at the invitation of British Prime Minister Teresa May on December 11th, reported BGNES.
Borisov and May will discuss the possibilities for wider cooperation between the two countries in the field of security and management of migration flows.
The potential of trade and economic relations between Bulgaria and the United Kingdom will be examined, the government's press service announced.
The visit of the Bulgarian Prime Minister to the British capital is a continuation of the talks that the two leaders held in Tallinn in October.
- » Head of State Will Take Part in the Summit "One planet", Dedicated to Climate Change
- » Putin will Visit Turkey on December 11th
- » Prime Minister Boyko Borisov Goes on an Official Visit to Serbia
- » Talks Between Western Balkan Leaders in Serbia Continue
- » President Rumen Radev Held Consecutive Meetings with the Heads of State of Kosovo and Montenegro
- » Johannes Hahn: Begins a Fruitful Year For the Integration of the Western Balkans