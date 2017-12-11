Prime Minister Boyko Borisov Will be on a Working Visit to London Today

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will be on a working visit to London at the invitation of British Prime Minister Teresa May on December 11th, reported BGNES.



Borisov and May will discuss the possibilities for wider cooperation between the two countries in the field of security and management of migration flows.



The potential of trade and economic relations between Bulgaria and the United Kingdom will be examined, the government's press service announced.



The visit of the Bulgarian Prime Minister to the British capital is a continuation of the talks that the two leaders held in Tallinn in October.