Bulgaria: A Major Breakdown of the Heat Supply Left the Southern Districts of Sofia without Heating archive

A major breakdown of the heat supply left the southern districts of Sofia to  freezing temperatures and without hot water, reported BGNES.

The problem occurred between 1 and 2 o'clock in the morning. According to the information of Toplofikatsia - in Sofia without heating, there are the neighborhoods of ''Belite brezi'', ''Strelbishte'', ''Krasno selo'' and parts of ''Gotse Delchev''.

Residents of ''Borovo'' also alarmed in the social networks that they were left without heating and without hot water after midnight.

They will work until they fully restore the heating system, official information reads.

