Bulgaria: Yellow Code For a Strong Wind Across The Country NIMH

Yellow code for a strong wind has been announced in 16 districts Of Bulgaria, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. The warning refers to Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Targovishte, Rousse, Razgrad, Silistra, Shumen, Dobrich, Varna, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik. In these areas a strong wind from west-northwest will blow in the daytime at an average speed of 14-17 m / s and rains to 24 m / s.

People need to be careful about flying objects in the air, and local disturbances to normal outdoor activities are possible.

