Iraq Holds Military Parade Celebrating Victory Over Islamic State

World | December 10, 2017, Sunday // 14:53| Views: | Comments: 0
An Iraqi military parade celebrating final victory over Islamic State is underway in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, an Iraqi military spokesman told Reuters on Sunday, Reuters reports. 

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared final victory over Islamic State on Saturday after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory. 

Iraqi forces recaptured the last areas still under Islamic State control along the border with Syria and secured the western desert, Abadi said, thus marking the end of the war against the militants.

Tags: Iraq, Islamic state, parade, victory
