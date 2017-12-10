Fire from Yesterday has Completely Destroyed a Building of the Burgas Gendarmerie (Picture)

December 10, 2017, Sunday
Fire from Yesterday has Completely Destroyed a Building of the Burgas Gendarmerie (Picture)

The yesterday's fire has completely destroyed the building of the Burgas gendarmerie in the district of "Izgrev". It is not yet clear what caused the fire. The building has an area of 700 sq. M. and there are a lot of trees in the area. The buildings are one storey and can hardly be seen from the trees. The damage is huge and the debris has to be eroded. The building can not be restored, experts are categorical.

According to unofficial information, the site is still owned by the Ministry of Defense. It is part of the former barracks, but was granted for the temporary use of the gendarmerie.

Tags: fire, Burgas, gendarmerie, building
