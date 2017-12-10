142 Snowmobiles have been Cleaning Sofia Last Night
Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 10, 2017, Sunday // 12:50| Views: | Comments: 0
archive
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Over the past night in Sofia have worked 142 trucks that have snow cleaning equipment, announced Sofia Municipality.]
The teams have treated all the streets on which public transport passes, the southern arc, major streets in the neighborhoods, dangerous and steep places, bridges, and partly intracatory streets are treated with anti-icing mixtures. The mountain roads Boyana - Golden Bridges and Dragalevtsi - Aleko are sandy. Splashing with anti-icing mixtures continues, as well as clearing stops and subway approaches.
- » Yellow Code For a Strong Wind Across The Country
- » Sofia Municipality will Fight the Polluted Air with an Operation to Collect Old Tires
- » Be 'Ready to GO!' Southern California Warns Residents as Fires Rage
- » NIMH: Sunny Weather with Maximum Temperatures of 9-14°C
- » The Agung Volcano on Bali Erupted Again
- » An Earthquake Measuring 3.1 on the Richter Scale Was Recorded Near Chirpan
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)