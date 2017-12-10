142 Snowmobiles have been Cleaning Sofia Last Night

December 10, 2017, Sunday
142 Snowmobiles have been Cleaning Sofia Last Night

Over the past night in Sofia have worked 142 trucks that have snow cleaning equipment, announced Sofia Municipality.]

The teams have treated all the streets on which public transport passes, the southern arc, major streets in the neighborhoods, dangerous and steep places, bridges, and partly intracatory streets are treated with anti-icing mixtures. The mountain roads Boyana - Golden Bridges and Dragalevtsi - Aleko are sandy. Splashing with anti-icing mixtures continues, as well as clearing stops and subway approaches.

