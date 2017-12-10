Today is the World Human Rights Day

On December 10, the World Human Rights Day is celebrated, Nova TV reports. The Charter of Human Rights, adopted in 1948, is considered an informal constitution guaranteeing human rights. It recognizes human rights and freedoms as given at birth, ensures equality and guarantees protection from violence, ill-treatment and penalties that affect human dignity.

The collective efforts of the international community to guarantee human rights continue today. The day that the Charter of Human Rights was adopted in 1948 - Dec. 10, was declared World Human Rights Day.

The UN has adopted six treaties on fundamental human rights: the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights; International Treaty on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights; A treaty against violence; Treaty on the Prevention of Racial Discrimination; Treaty for the Prevention of Discrimination against Women; Children's Rights Treaty.

