Is the Middle East Facing a New Conflict?

Is there a new conflict in the Middle East? This is a question that has been increasingly common in the world over the past few days. And every day more people are worried, given the events in Israel. After US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of the country, the Middle East again is a hot spot for debate. Including missile strikes, threats, even a call to sacred war (jihad).

Yesterday in Israel, but also in other places, there were protests. They resulted in 200 injured. Among them are four Israelis, Nova TV reported. More protests are expected today.

At the same time, disagreements are also seen among allies. Europe has once again found itself in a different position from the United States. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu harshly condemned the hypocrisy and double standards of the European Union over Jerusalem, bTV reported.

"While I respect Europe, I am not prepared to accept a double standard from them, and I hear voices from there condemning President Donald Trump's historic statement, but I have not heard condemnation of missiles fired at Israel or the terrible instigation against Israel," Netanyahu commented. Last night, he went on a two-day visit to Paris and Brussels, and was tempted to present the "truth of Israel without fear".

Meanwhile, the Arab League has urged the United States to give up the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. According to the first diplomats of these countries, with this step, Washington violates international law, BNT reported. For them, the decision is not valid and has no legal weight.

As a protest in many Muslim countries, there were demonstrations again. In East Jerusalem, about 60 people protested but were scattered by Israeli security forces.

The authorities in Tel Aviv reported that 13 people were detained. In Paris, about 400 people protested in the square of the Republic against the visit of Netanyahu. A demonstration is also scheduled in Istanbul.