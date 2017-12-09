Israel Gears up For Second Day of Violent Protests Over Jerusalem

Israel was preparing Saturday for fresh riots and demonstrations across the West Bank and Gaza Strip over US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, amid calls from Hamas for wide-scale confrontation Times of Israel reports. 

Hundreds of Palestinians were marching Saturday from the Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis toward the border fence, with dozens of ambulances standing by in expectation of clashes, Hadashot news reported. 

